Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was asked to send a message to India. ''You are most welcome," she said with a smile. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bangladesh Elections 2024 Live Updates “We are very lucky. India is our trusted friend. During our liberation war, they supported us. After 1975, when we lost our whole family, they gave me shelter. So, we have our best wishes to the people of India," she told ANI.

PM Hasina’s message comes as the country has started polling for the 12th general elections on January 7. While there are boycott calls by the main Opposition party, BNP, PM Hasina is expected to secure another term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Bangladesh national elections: Sheikh Hasina, other political contenders' approach towards India — Why it matters? Bangladesh witnessed several cases of pre-poll violence while more than 119.6 million registered voters are set to cast their votes at more than 42,000 polling stations. The election results will be out on January 8.

Polling starts Voting started on January 7 in an election marked by violence and a boycott by the main opposition party. This situation is likely to help Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League win a fourth term in a row, AP reported.

Also Read: Bangladesh Elections: Chief Election Commissioner says we want our election to be observed internationally Since January 5, there have been 18 cases of arson across the country. Also, 10 of these attacks were on polling stations. A passenger train going to Dhaka was set on fire, killing four people. These events have increased stress before the general elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Election activities in in the country have been violent. It has led to the death of at least 15 people in recent months. Tensions escalated in late October during a large rally in Dhaka by the BNP, resulting in conflicts with the police.

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!