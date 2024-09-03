Taslima Nasrin warns of deteriorating women's rights and freedom of expression in Bangladesh, attributing it to rising radical Islamist influence and government oppression. She criticises the interim government for its silence on ongoing abuses.

The situation for women in Bangladesh has become increasingly challenging amid the country's current instability, according to Taslima Nasrin. The controversial author believes women are facing the greatest difficulties due to the rising influence of radical Islamist groups.

Some of Nasrin’s books are banned in Bangladesh. She is known for her strong opinions on women's issues, organised religions and human rights.

The Bangladeshi author had to flee her motherland in 1994 due to religious controversies related to her books. She has not been allowed to enter Bangladesh ever since. Since 2011, India has been her "home", Taslima Nasrin told The New Indian Express.

Religious groups are enforcing restrictions based on Sharia law, which is already evident in universities imposing strict Islamic dress codes on female students, Nasrin told the publication.

Nasreen also noted a shift in attitudes towards women following Sheikh Hasina's removal and an interim government's establishment. She mentioned that enforcing Islamic dress codes, such as wearing hijabs or burkhas, was becoming more common.

"If the Sharia law comes into play, then women will have no rights at all," she told the publication.

Nasreen also expressed concern over the erosion of freedom of expression and human rights in Bangladesh. She claimed that intolerance was on the rise. With radical groups like Hizb ut-Tahrir and Jamaat-I-Islami gaining influence, the future looks grim for both women and free speech in Bangladesh.

Under Hasina's rule, these groups were considered terrorist organisations, and their members were imprisoned for violence against bloggers and writers. However, these individuals are now being released, signalling potential trouble for the nation's future, she said.

Sheikh Hasina, during her time as the prime minister, supported fundamentalist groups, Taslima claimed. This led to a rise in madrassas throughout the country, fostering an Islamic environment for the younger generation.

The author said that instead of promoting rational thinking and scientific study among the youth, Hasina's actions bolstered radical groups, eventually leading to her losing power.

Bangladesh under Muhammad Yunus According to Nasrin, the current government is even more oppressive, with reports of forced resignations of teachers, and violence against journalists, ministers and officials from the previous government.

Nasrin accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of remaining silent about the ongoing abuses.