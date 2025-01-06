Bangladesh issues second arrest warrant for exiled Sheikh Hasina: Will the former PM be deported now?

A Bangladeshi court on January 6, 2025, issued a second arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in exile in India, according to an AFP report. The latest warrant is linked to Hasina's alleged involvement in enforced disappearances during her tenure as Bangladesh prime minister, where over 500 individuals were reportedly abducted by security forces and detained in secret facilities.

Sheikh Hasina was declared an absconder for not surrendering after leaving Dhaka on August 5, 2024.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) stated that the warrant also included charges against 11 others, including military advisers and law enforcement officials associated with her administration.

Sheikh Hasina, aged 77, was ousted from power in August 2024 following a significant student-led revolution that highlighted widespread discontent with her government.

The ousted prime minister of Bangladesh and Awami League leader is already facing previous charges of crimes against humanity related to human rights abuses during her 15 years in office.

Tajul Islam, the chief prosecutor of the ICT, emphasised the urgency of bringing Sheikh Hasina to justice.

"We want to ensure the trial concludes as soon as possible, but that doesn't mean we will break the law or impose a verdict without due process," AFP quoted Islam as saying.

The interim government of Bangladesh, led by Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, has prioritised Sheikh Hasina's extradition from India, having formally requested her return on December 23.

However, the Indian government has yet to respond to this request.

Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, reiterated the government's determination to see Hasina face trial for her alleged crimes, indicating that "pressure will build" for her extradition.

Since Sheikh Hasina's departure from power, numerous Awami League allies have been detained for their roles in a violent crackdown that resulted in over 700 deaths among protesters.

Will Sheikh Hasina Be Deported? In common law jurisdictions, a trial cannot commence in absentia of an accused. To commence this trial, Sheikh Hasina must be present before the court and participate either physically or virtually.

While Bangladesh has asked India to extradite Sheikh Hasina via a diplomatic channel, the Indian government has not yet commented on this. Although there is an obligation on the state under customary international law under the aut dedere aut judicare principle to “either extradite or prosecute” any accused facing a grave international crime such as genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, enforced disappearance or torture, India is not obliged to extradite Hasina to Bangladesh.