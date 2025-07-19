‘Bangladesh needs her…’: Bangladeshi nationals call for return of Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh is currently facing deep political unrest, with many expressing deep concerns over ongoing violence and hardship, especially for minorities of the country.

Bangladeshi nationals arriving at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Jalpaiguri district are urging for peace and political stability, with some explicitly calling for the return of former Prime Minister Sheik Hasina, ANI reported.

Calls for Sheik Hasina’s return Several individuals have highlighted the deteriorating conditions in Bangladesh. Premananda Roy, a resident of Panchagarh district in Bangladesh, stated, “The situation in Bangladesh is not good. Every day we are receiving reports of violence from different parts of the country. We stand firmly in favour of peace. But peace is yet to return.”

“Despite everything, a large section of the people still demand the return of Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh needs her leadership now more than ever,” he added.

Echoing similar views, Sapna Rani Saha, who came from the Nilphamari district to India for medical treatment, said, "There are reports of violence in several parts of Bangladesh. But fortunately, our area remains largely peaceful. Peace is crucial for both our nations. Earlier, we never faced such issues. But now I am experiencing many difficulties at the International Check Post (ICP). Despite being from a doctor's family, we often had to visit India for better medical treatment.”

Speaking of the former Prime Minister, she added, “We still want to support Sheikh Hasina, but it's true she has made some mistakes and now she is paying for that."

Mixed opinions on the severity of the crisis While many expressed an alarming situation over the growing unrest, others downplayed the situation.

"I have come here from Bangladesh. The situation in Bangladesh is not that bad. In my country, there are few issues ongoing regarding politics. It has been going on since the year 1971 and is still going on. I guess this will continue.” KK Sharma, a resident of Thakurgaon district.

“Our interim government is also running the country well," he added.

Reports of violence in Gopalganj district Despite the differing views, reports from areas such as Gopalganj of Bangladesh indicate several deaths amid rising tensions, particularly targeting the minority communities.

At least four people were killed and dozens injured in violent clashes between law enforcement personnel and Awami League (AL) supporters in Gopalganj on Wednesday.

The violence erupted in the wake of a pre-scheduled National Citizen Party (NCP) rally at Poura Park in Gopalganj town, which was opposed by AL supporters despite a recent government ban on all political activities of the Awami League.

Government’s response In response to the violence, the Interim Government of Bangladesh has established a committee to investigate the acts of violence and deaths that occurred in Gopalganj on July 16, ANI reported.

The dedicated committee will be chaired by Nasimul Ghani, who currently serves as the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, and includes two additional secretaries, one from the Ministry of Public Administration and another from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

This committee has been mandated to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit its findings within two weeks to the Chief Adviser's Office, the news agency said.

"The Interim Government reiterates its commitment to upholding justice, maintaining public order, and ensuring that those responsible for any unlawful acts, violence and deaths are held accountable in accordance with the law", ANI reported, citing official statement.