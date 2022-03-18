Bank of England raises key rate for third time, cites Ukraine price pressures

U.K. inflation hit a 30-year high in January and is expected to increase further as Russia’s invasion keeps energy prices high. One similarity is the tight jobs market, with the unemployment rate falling to a two-year low of 3.9% in the three months through January. The BOE said that the rise in commodity prices since Russia’s invasion of its neighbor means the rate of inflation is set to be around 8% in the three months through June, and perhaps even higher later in the year.