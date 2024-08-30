Barack Obama turns decade-old ’tan suit controversy’ into meme backing Kamala Harris: ’Still a good look’

Kamala Harris brought back the tan suit at the DNC last week — exactly a decade after former President Barack Obama found himself at the centre of a massive fashion debacle. 

Anwesha Mitra
Published30 Aug 2024, 05:37 PM IST
Barack Obama turns decade-old 'tan suit controversy' into meme backing Kamala Harris: 'Still a good look'

US Politics has changed drastically over the past decade — from the ‘Barack Obama tan suit scandal’ to debate over the fashion choices of current presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Beige (or tan) may be a synonym for ‘dull’ in GenZ parlance, it is anything but ‘safe’ for White House aspirants.

Barack Obama cut a dashing yet controversial figure in August 2014 as he held a live press conference about the ISIS situation in Syria. And while terrorism would be considered an important issue, his ‘shockingly’ light-colored suit was all many could talk about. Ten years later, the colour reclaimed its rightful place in the political discourse after US Vice President Kamala Harris joined the Democratic National Convention in a flared-leg tan suit.

Netizens deemed it an ‘expert level choice’ for the US Vice President with many convinced that she was subtly trolling Republican pundits. And former POTUS Barack Obama appeared to be in agreement. 

“How it started. How it’s going. Ten years later, and it’s still a good look!” he insisted in an Instagram post. 

“Remember when a tan suit was the biggest scandal a sitting president had ? I miss those days,” read one nostalgic comment on the post.

“Integrity and tan suits never go out of style,” wrote another.

“This is the type of petty to which I aspire!” cheered a third.

Also Read | From ’appointing Republican’ to policy shifts: What Kamala Harris said

Netizens also remain convinced that Harris had opted for a tan suit to ‘troll Republicans’ at the DNC. Many also predicted “an entire week of tan suit coverage” from right-leaning US news platforms after her appearance. 

“Kamala bringing back the tan suit! There might be a tear in Obama's eye. Will media lose its mind? Either way, excellent trolling I might add and she looks fabulous while doing it,” wrote one X user.

“OMG she's wearing a tan suit. That's deep cut trolling. Respect,” agreed a second.

Also Read | Donald Trump blames Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for assassination attempt

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:30 Aug 2024, 05:37 PM IST
