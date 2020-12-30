Baseless and without any substance: Nitish on RJD s claim of JD(U) split

The former JD(U) national general secretary, who was the party's deputy leader in the previous assembly, had said that the rebellious MLAs were uncomfortable in the face of a domineering BJP and Kumars alleged capitulation. "The split will eventually take place. We have asked the 17 MLAs to hold on for some time. Their number is likely to go up soon and there would be enough of them for causing a split, as per the anti-defection law", Rajak had said.