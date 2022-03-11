Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in state polls: Prashant Kishor

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prashant Kishor added that the Centre is attempting to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over opposition
A day after the BJP's emphatic victory in 4 out of five states' assembly elections, poll strategist Prashant Kishor said the results will not have any bearing on the next Lok Sabha elections. He said the,"battle for India would be fought and decided in 2024 and not in any state elections".
Bulldozing a resurgent rainbow coalition led by the Samajwadi Party, the BJP on Thursday stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP scripted a stellar victory in Punjab, winning a three-fourth majority pulverising its rivals.
“Battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024 & not in any state #elections Saheb knows this!".
Kishor added that the Centre is attempting to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over opposition. "Don't fall or be part of this false narrative," Kishor added on Twitter.
Kishor's comment came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the next Lok Sabha polls, scheduled for 2024, saying he hopes that political pundits will note that his party's win in the four states has also made clear the verdict for the next general elections as they had linked its win in 2019 to its sweep of the Uttar Pradesh polls in 2017.