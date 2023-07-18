The country will witness a high-voltage political showdown today (18 July) as on one side the Opposition parties will gather for the 2nd of the joint meeting in Bengaluru, on the other side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi -led NDA will convene a mega meet in New Delhi. Ahead of the 2024 General election, both groups will flex numbers.

While BJP National President JP Nadda announced that 38 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners have confirmed their attendance at the meeting to be held today, the opposition's team is a combination of 26 prominent parties such as TMC, AAP, JD(U), Samajwadi Party, CPI (M), etc.

The NDA meeting in the national capital will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the parties likely to attend NDA meeting include AIADMK, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde Group), NPP (National People's Party, Meghalaya), NDP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party), SKM (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha), JJP (Jannayak Janta Party), AJSU (All Jharkhand Students Union), RPI (Republican Party of India), MNF (Mizo National Front), TMC (Tamil Manila Congress), IPFT (Indigenous People's Front of Tripura), BPP (Bodo People's Party), PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi).

MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party), Apna Dal, AGP (Asom Gana Parishad), Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, Nishad Party, UPPL (United People's Party Liberal, Assam), AIRNC (All India NR Congress, Puducherry), Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt, Dhadial), Janasena (Pawan Kalyan), NCP (Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar), Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan), HAM (Hindustani Awam Morcha), RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samata Party), VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party, Mukesh Sahni) and SBSAP (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar) are also likely to attend the meet.

While the opposition parties have come together with a common objective to defeat the BJP in the next Lok Sabha election. Besides, they will also deliberate on the issues including EVM machines, drafting of a Common Minimum programme as well as the to decide on the name of the united front.

They have a plan to discuss the process for deciding seat sharing on a state-to-state basis and the name for the alliance is also on the table.

The meetings of NDA and opposition parties are being held two days before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Opposition parties Day-1 meeting

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties arrived in Bengaluru on Monday for a two-day brainstorming session with a call for unity. "United We Stand" is the slogan on posters that dotted the streets of Bengaluru with pictures of opposition leaders, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, NCP's Sharad Pawar, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, DMK chief M K Stalin and leaders of Left and some regional outfits.

The Congress asserted that Opposition unity would be "a game changer" for the Indian political scenario. Hitting back at the opposition, the BJP called it a "meeting of opportunists and power-hungry" leaders and said such an alliance will not do any good for the country at present or in the future.

Referring to NDA's meeting on Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took a swipe at PM Modi. Kharge claimed that seeing the Opposition getting together, the BJP was "rattled".

"The PM had said 'Main akela kaafi hoon saare Opposition ke liye' while speaking in Rajya Sabha, then why is he bringing together 30 parties? Who are these 30 parties, what are their names, are they all registered with the Election Commission."

The total strength of the opposition parties attending this meeting is around 150 in the Lok Sabha.