Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he noticed a connection between an ED raid and a TMC MLA switching to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a social media post on the X platform, Kejriwal claimed that ministers are being coerced into joining the saffron party under the threat of legal action. Kejriwal hinted at a connection between the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at then TMC MLA Tapas Roy and his entry to the BJP weeks later. Arvind Kejriwal asks ED for virtual hearing after March 12 "How people are included in BJP by getting harassed by ED. After getting the ED raid done, the question is asked - where will you go - BJP or jail? Those who refuse to go to BJP, they send them to jail," wrote the Delhi Chief Minister on the X platform.

Yesterday, TMC MLA Tapas Roy joined the BJP. "I have joined the BJP today, as I want to fight against the misrule and atrocities of the TMC," he said.

Notably, ED had raided Roy's residence in January in connection with the alleged irregularities in civic body recruitments.

The Aam Aadmi Party supremo added that joining the BJP seems to be a way to evade legal consequences.

"If Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh join BJP today, they will get bail tomorrow itself. It is not that these three have committed any crime, they just refused to join BJP," Kejriwal wrote.

On ED summons, he said it would be stopped if he joined the BJP. On Wednesday, the ED filed a fresh complaint before a Delhi court seeking the prosecution of Kejriwal for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in a money laundering case.

The ED had earlier moved a local court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the first three summonses issued to him in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Kejriwal, 55, has called all the ED summonses "illegal". He had informed the agency last time that he could be questioned via a videoconferencing link after March 12.

"We have not done anything wrong nor are we trying to hide," he had said at a press conference on March 4, the day he was asked to join the probe according to the ED's eighth summons.

