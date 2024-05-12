‘Be it Sandeshkhali or Karnataka’: PM Modi on Prajwal Revanna controversy; calls for ‘strictest punishment'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for strictest form of punishment in Prajwal Revanna controversy and said that anyone deserves strict punishment for such crimes
Calling for the strictest form of punishment for acts of sexual abuse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that every Indian citizen is equal before the law be it “Sandeshkhali or Karnataka". In reference to Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna's tape controversy, PM Modi made it clear that such heinous acts committed by anyone regardless of their party deserve punishment.