Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for strictest form of punishment in Prajwal Revanna controversy and said that anyone deserves strict punishment for such crimes

Calling for the strictest form of punishment for acts of sexual abuse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that every Indian citizen is equal before the law be it “Sandeshkhali or Karnataka". In reference to Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna's tape controversy, PM Modi made it clear that such heinous acts committed by anyone regardless of their party deserve punishment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi also said that it is the responsibility of the state government to ensure law and order. “I firmly believe that every Indian citizen is equal in the eyes of the law. Be it Sandeshkhali or Karnataka, whoever committed such heinous acts, whether they belong to any party, must face severe consequences, and must face the strictest punishment. And the state government must ensure law and order, whichever part of India it is," PM Modi told HT's R Sukumar, Shishir Gupta, and Sunetra Choudhury.

Prajwal Revanna tape controversy Several viral videos of Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna exposing his sexual abuse crime against women created a huge furore amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Soon after his videos went viral on the internet, the JDS MP fled the country on April 27. JDS is a BJP ally in Karnataka for the general elections. Revanna is the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and is currently facing multiple FIRs related to the controversy.

The controversy surrounding the 33-year-old MP resulted in INDIA bloc leaders targeting the BJP-led Central government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress bringing religion, and divisive issues into elections In the HT interview, PM Modi accused the Congress party of bringing religion and divisive issues into politics. “If the Congress party’s agenda is to take away the reservation of SCs, STs and OBCs, and give it to their vote banks unconstitutionally, based on religion, then it will have to be questioned. In such a situation, being silent would be incorrect," PM Modi told HT.

