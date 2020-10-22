Amid a global race to produce a vaccine against the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday promised of a free Covid-19 vaccine in its manifesto for Bihar election 2020. Minutes after the BJP’s claim, the Opposition starting taking digs at it over its “false promises".

Announcing the BJP's manifesto for the Bihar polls, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "As soon as a COVID-19 vaccine is available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto."

The BJP released its manifesto today, seeking to reach out to the Bihar people with a promise of a free Covid-19 vaccine and an assurance of 19 lakh jobs over the next five years, if the party is voted to power.

Reacting to the BJP’s claim, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter saying, “GOI just announced India’s Covid access strategy. Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when will you get it, along with a hoard of false promises."

Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when will you get it, along with a hoard of false promises. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav said that the Central government will make vaccines available at a minimum price. “We promised our govt in Bihar will make it free of cost," Yadav said, adding that the political parties should be sensitive when it comes to public health.

‘BJP is selling the fear of death’

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also attacked the BJP over its promise to give free Covid vaccination and said the saffron party was using the disease for politics and "selling the fear of death".

Taking to Twitter, RJD said, "Corona ka teeka desk ka hai, BJP ka nahi! Teeka ka rajnitik istemaal dikhata hai ki inke paas bimaari aur maut ka bhaye bechane ke alawa koie vikalp nahi hai. Bihari swabhimaani hain, chand paison mein apne baccho ka bhavishya nahi bechate."

If we translate it roughly: "Corona vaccine belongs to the country, not the BJP! The political use of the vaccine shows that they have no choice but to sell the fear of disease and death! Bihari is self-respecting, does not sell his children's future in a small amount!"

RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav told news agency ANI, "BJP doesn't have a face for Bihar polls. Finance Minister had to come to release the vision document. Since she's here, Sitharaman Ji should first tell why she never gave a special package and special state status to Bihar."

'Shamefully exploiting Covid fears'

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah wrote: "Will BJP be paying for these vaccines from the party treasury? If it's coming from the government treasury then how can Bihar get free vaccines while the rest of the country has to pay? There is so much wrong with this blatant populism that shamefully exploits Covid fears."

BJP's national Information and Technology in-charge Amit Malviya clarified saying that the central government will provide vaccines to states at a nominal rate and it would be the state government's decision if "they want to give it for free or otherwise".

"BJP's manifesto promises free Covid vaccine. Like all programs, center will provide vaccines to states at a nominal rate. It is for the state Govts to decide if they want to give it free or otherwise. Health being a state subject, Bihar BJP has decided to give it free. Simple," Amit Malviya tweeted.

