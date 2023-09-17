‘Become a Sanatani,’ Congress leader's suggestion to PM Modi on his birthday

On PM Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday, Kapil Sibal suggests he become a 'Sanatani', claiming BJP doesn't know the true meaning of 'Sanatan'.

On PM Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal giving him a suggestion said ‘Become a Sanatani’. He further claimed the BJP doesn't know the true meaning of 'Sanatan'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further on the Santan Dharma' row, Sibal said, “Are they (BJP) the votaries or protectors of 'Sanatana Dharma'? The virtues of 'Sanatana Dharama' are honesty, no injury to living beings, purity, charity, patience... Do they have even one of these qualities? Can they ever be 'Sanatanis'? Can they ever protect 'Sanatana Dharma' when their whole activities are unrelated to the virtues of a 'Sanatani'?..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further goes o to add, “Is it 'Sanatani' to protect somebody who is alleged to have molested women wrestlers? Is it 'Sanatani' to keep quiet when what was happening in Manipur? Can you become a Ram Bhakt by building a Ram temple?"

“Building a Ram temple is politics becoming a Ram Bhakt is purity...I challenge them, please tell the people of this country what one quality of a 'Sanatani' you have?" he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President, others extend wishes PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 on Sunday, with President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries and politicians extending their best wishes to him.

Extending best wishes, the President said she wished that Modi with his foresight and strong leadership paves the way for India's development in every field during the 'Amrit Kaal'.

Lauding the prime minister as the architect of new India, Home Minister Amit Shah said he has laid a strong foundation of a grand and self-reliant India on the basis of the country's ancient heritage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Be it the party organisation or the government, we always get inspiration of national interest being supreme from Modi ji," he said, adding that he considered it his good fortune to serve the country under such a unique leader.

The prime minister has brought prosperity and confidence in the lives of crores of Indians through his foresight, hard work and selfless service, Shah said, adding that he personifies a rare combination of leadership, sensitivity and hard work.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi also greeted Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"My best wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," Kharge said on X.