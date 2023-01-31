As Shah Rukh Khan fans are celebrating the success of his latest film 'Pathaan', the politics around the movie is gaining ground, as on Tuesday Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that Pathaan's roaring success is a befitting reply to BJP's negative politics.

“Being a super hit of 'Pathaan' is a victory of positive thinking in the country and the world and a befitting reply of the people to the negative politics of BJP," former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh tweeted in Hindi.

‘पठान’ का सुपर हिट होना देश और दुनिया में सकारात्मक सोच की जीत है और भाजपाई नकारात्मक राजनीति को जनता का करारा जवाब। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 31, 2023

'Pathaan' film came into the eye of storm after some social groups took offense to one of its song ‘Besharam Rang’, in which actress Deepika Padukone wore a saffron bikini. The song triggered some people on social media who claimed that it hurts the religious sentiments of a particular community and calls to boycott the film were trending.

The people against the film included some BJP leaders like Narottam Mishra and Ram Kadam who accused the makers of the film of intentionally hurting religious sentiments.

Later, PM Modi commented on such boycott calls and asked the workers of BJP to not make unnecessary remarks about movies. Prime Minister added that such issues are irrelevant and become hurdle in the path of development.

Shah Rukh Khan also addressed the controversy and said “We are all playing characters to make you happy. If we say things in the film, none of them are meant to hurt any sentiment or anybody. It is just entertainment."

Even after the boycott calls, Pathaan broke several records and is close to entering the ₹600 crore club. In India, the film became Shah Rukh Khan's fastest film to earn ₹300 crore and the superstar fans who were a little disappointed with his previous few films are claiming 'Pathaan' to be as the return of ‘King Khan.’

Pathaan is Aditya Chopra's fourth film in the spy universe. The film follows Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).