‘Befitting reply to negative politics’: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over Pathaan's success
- 'Pathaan' film came into the eye story after some social groups took offense to one of its song ‘Besharam Rang’
- The song triggered some people on social media who claimed that it hurts the religious sentiments
As Shah Rukh Khan fans are celebrating the success of his latest film 'Pathaan', the politics around the movie is gaining ground, as on Tuesday Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that Pathaan's roaring success is a befitting reply to BJP's negative politics.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×