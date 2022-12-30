Beijing calls for measured, science-based response to its Covid outbreak

Until early December, China had maintained the world’s strictest Covid-testing regime for nearly three years, and it only recently said it would lift compulsory quarantine for inbound travelers. Some foreign governments have raised concerns over the speed at which Beijing dropped its “zero-Covid" strategy. The about-face came shortly after public protests erupted against the government’s use of mass virus testing and strict lockdowns—which were designed to hunt down and isolate outbreaks, but have also throttled commerce in the world’s second-largest economy.