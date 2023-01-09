Beijing signals two-year internet crackdown may be coming to an end3 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 07:48 PM IST
Top Chinese regulator says authorities concluded investigations into the financial platforms of Chinese internet companies
SINGAPORE : A top Chinese official said authorities have wrapped up investigations into the financial businesses of several internet companies, another strong signal that a two-year regulatory crackdown on China’s homegrown technology giants may be winding down.