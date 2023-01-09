Beijing signals two-year internet crackdown may be coming to an end

Regulators began to soften their tone starting in early 2022, as Beijing-led policies including its zero tolerance for Covid-19 and its efforts to rein in its internet firms weighed on China’s economic growth and worsened a selloff in Chinese stocks. In March, China’s economic czar, Liu He, said during a meeting with other policy makers that regulations should be enforced in a transparent and predictable manner, specifying that any policy that could affect the market should be coordinated with financial regulators first.