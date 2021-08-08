Beirut port explosion fuels Lebanon’s collapse: ‘May god save the country’

Many in the Lebanese public blame the country’s political factions for rejecting reform and leading the country into financial ruin. The most powerful of those factions, the militant and political movement Hezbollah, which is labeled a terrorist group by the U.S., has stepped up social services to help people cope with the crisis and preserve its own standing. The group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, had called on his people to wage an “agricultural jihad" and start planting crops on their windows and balconies to avert hunger.