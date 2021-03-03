Days ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh has dismissed speculations of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly joining the party, saying he had no idea about it and it had not been discussed.

"I have no idea about it, nor has there been any discussion in the meeting," Ghosh said while speaking to reporters.

This comes amid media reports that Ganguly is likely to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on March 7.

Meanwhile, the core committee of BJP's West Bengal unit will hold a meeting here in the national capital in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday.

The committee will discuss election strategy and will also discuss probable candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls of West Bengal. BJP MP Mukul Roy, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, party's West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and other top BJP leaders are likely to attend the crucial meeting.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh had on Tuesday said that the core committee of the party will soon declare names of the candidates for the first and second phase of elections in West Bengal.

"Core Committee discussed candidates for the first and second phase of the election here in West Bengal. It will soon name declare the names," said Ghosh while speaking to ANI.

A meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of BJP will also be held on Thursday at the party headquarter in Delhi which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, party chief JP Nadda, party leader BL Santosh and others. CEC will clear the name of the candidates for polls and will also release the list of the candidates.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

