Bengal CM says ‘not PM Modi’ but these people are misusing central agencies

The chief minister's claims comes on a day when the West Bengal legislative assembly passed a resolution against the 'excesses' of the central probe agencies
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that she does not believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to be blamed for the alleged excesses of central agencies in the state.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that she does not believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to be blamed for the alleged excesses of central agencies in the state.
The chief minister's claims comes on a day when the West Bengal legislative assembly passed a resolution against the “excesses" of the central probe agencies. The resolution was passed through division, with 189 voting in favour of it and 69 against. The BJP opposed the resolution which was later passed by the Assembly.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The chief minister's claims comes on a day when the West Bengal legislative assembly passed a resolution against the “excesses" of the central probe agencies. The resolution was passed through division, with 189 voting in favour of it and 69 against. The BJP opposed the resolution which was later passed by the Assembly.
Chatterjee has been arrested after huge amount of money and other explained assets were recovered from his aide's house and other places. The probe started in an alleged teacher recruitment scam that took place when Chatterjee was the education minister for West Bengal.
Chatterjee has been arrested after huge amount of money and other explained assets were recovered from his aide's house and other places. The probe started in an alleged teacher recruitment scam that took place when Chatterjee was the education minister for West Bengal.
Birbhum district TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was arrested in an alleged cow smuggling case. His daughter, Sukanya Mondal, was also questioned in relation to the teacher recruitment scam.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Birbhum district TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was arrested in an alleged cow smuggling case. His daughter, Sukanya Mondal, was also questioned in relation to the teacher recruitment scam.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the agenda of the union government and the interests of his party do not get mixed up.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the agenda of the union government and the interests of his party do not get mixed up.
"The present union government is behaving in a dictatorial way. This resolution is not against anyone in particular, but against the biased functioning of the central agencies," Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said.
"The present union government is behaving in a dictatorial way. This resolution is not against anyone in particular, but against the biased functioning of the central agencies," Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said.
Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said such a "resolution against the CBI and ED" is against the rules and regulations of the Assembly.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said such a "resolution against the CBI and ED" is against the rules and regulations of the Assembly.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, in a blow to the ruling TMC government in West Bengal, the BJP has swept the election to a cooperative body in Nandigram, a former Trinamool Congress stronghold where the Bengal Chief Minister was defeated in 2021.
Meanwhile, in a blow to the ruling TMC government in West Bengal, the BJP has swept the election to a cooperative body in Nandigram, a former Trinamool Congress stronghold where the Bengal Chief Minister was defeated in 2021.