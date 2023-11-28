Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari suspended for winter session after making objectionable remarks against Speaker
BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari was suspended during a discussion on ‘Constitution Day’ in the West Bengal assembly
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari was on Tuesday suspended for the entire winter session of the West Bengal Assembly for making objectionable remarks against Speaker Biman Banerjee.
The BJP legislature party has dubbed the Suvendu’s suspension as “unconstitutional", and staged a walk-out from the House.
Suvendu said that the Speaker and the ruling party (TMC) are functioning in an unconstitutional manner.
The BJP is planning to move a ‘no confidence motion’ against the Speaker during the ongoing session.
During the discussion, BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh wondered how MLAs who defected from the BJP were still holding onto their posts without resigning as MLAs.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.