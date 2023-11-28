Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari suspended for winter session after making objectionable remarks against Speaker

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari was on Tuesday suspended for the entire winter session of the West Bengal Assembly for making objectionable remarks against Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Suvendu was suspended during a discussion on ‘Constitution Day’ in the West Bengal assembly.

A resolution under Rule 169 was tabled in the assembly to discuss “how the Constitution of the country was under threat".

The Speaker has issued instructions to expunge the statement from assembly records, following which the BJP MLAs led by Suvendu Adhikari trooped down to the well of the House and raised slogans against Banerjee.

Later, TMC MLA Tapas Ray brought a motion against Suvendu and demanded his suspension from the House, to which the Speaker agreed.

"Suvendu Adhikari has been suspended for the entire winter session for using objectionable words and gestures towards the Speaker's Chair," West Bengal parliamentary affairs minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said.

On his suspension, Suvendu said: “...The Public Accounts Committee chairman was also nominated by the TMC-supported legislature... The Speaker, the House, and the ruling party ignored our legitimate demand and nominated Mukul Roy... Earlier, the Speaker also stated that Mukul Roy, as per the record of the assembly, is a member of the BJP... Our MLA, Dr. Shankar Ghosh, raised this point only... We raised our voices on the floor of the house, and we started shouting slogans... We are aggrieved... For that reason, we walked out of the house..."