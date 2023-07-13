Bengal rural polls: TMC says BJP trying to vitiate atmosphere of state for imposition of Article 3552 min read 13 Jul 2023, 10:36 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that 19 people, mostly from her TMC, died in poll-related violence since the election date was announced on June 8
Citing the killings of more than 34 people during the rural poll process in West Bengal since last month, several BJP leaders have demanded the imposition of Article 355 in the state.
