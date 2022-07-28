Bengal SSC recruitment scam: West Bengal's industry minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in the SSC scam, has been removed from state's cabinet on Thursday over graft charges. As per the latest updates, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will now look after the industry, and other portfolios held by Chatterjee for the time being.

On Thursday, the Trinamool Congress party (TMC) convened a meeting as chorus grew for Chatterjee's removal. TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh demanded Chatterjee's explulsion form the cabinet as nearly ₹50 crore in cash was recovered from properties linked to him.

Echoing him, TMC spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya, whose 'Khela Hobe' song headlined the party's 2021 election campaign, also demanded that Chatterjee be expelled.

"As a party worker, I feel that we don't deserve this public humiliation because of one person. The leadership should take note of it and expel him from the party," he said.

The demand for Chatterjee's removal came amid the opposition BJP and CPI(M)'s attack on the TMC for not taking any action against him even as huge amounts of cash were recovered from properties linked to him.

TMC leaders have been expressing concern about public perception over the recovery of the cash and gold. Ghosh had on Wednesday said Chatterjee brought "disgrace" to the party and "shame to all of us".

Chief Minister Banerjee recently said that if someone is found guilty, she would not spare that person, even if he is a minister.

Nearly ₹50 crore in cash, and gold believed to be in kilograms were recovered from apartments linked to Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee, besides documents of properties and foreign exchange, as per officials of the Enforcement Directorate, which arrested them. Yesterday, the ED conducted raid in three locations in and around Kolkata and recovered stacks of cash form a flat linked to Mukherjee. Chatterjee holds the portfolios of Commerce & Industry, Parliamentary Affairs, Information Technology and Electronics, and Public Enterprises & Industrial Reconstruction in the state cabinet.

Chatterjee, also the secretary-general of the Trinamool Congress, was arrested on Saturday in the SSC scam.

The CBI, as directed by the Calcutta High Court, is probing the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and aided schools on recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC). The ED is tracking the money trail in the scam. Chatterjee was the education minister when the alleged irregularities took place.