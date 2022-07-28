Partha Chatterjee removed from Bengal cabinet2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 04:25 PM IST
- West Bengal's industry minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in the SSC scam, has been removed from state's cabinet
Listen to this article
Bengal SSC recruitment scam: West Bengal's industry minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in the SSC scam, has been removed from state's cabinet on Thursday over graft charges. As per the latest updates, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will now look after the industry, and other portfolios held by Chatterjee for the time being.