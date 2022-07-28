Partha Chatterjee removed from Bengal cabinet

Nearly ₹50 crore in cash, and gold believed to be in kilograms were recovered from apartments linked to Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee, besides documents of properties and foreign exchange, as per officials of the Enforcement Directorate, which arrested them. Yesterday, the ED conducted raid in three locations in and around Kolkata and recovered stacks of cash form a flat linked to Mukherjee. Chatterjee holds the portfolios of Commerce & Industry, Parliamentary Affairs, Information Technology and Electronics, and Public Enterprises & Industrial Reconstruction in the state cabinet.