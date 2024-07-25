‘Bengal will never be divided,’ says TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay over BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar’s bifurcation proposal

  • The TMC leader was responding to BJP leader and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to incorporate northern parts of the West Bengal state into the North East because the two regions have ‘many similarities.’

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated25 Jul 2024, 02:51 PM IST
‘Bengal will never be divided,’ says TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay after Sukanta Majumdar's bifurcation proposal to PM Modi
‘Bengal will never be divided,’ says TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay after Sukanta Majumdar’s bifurcation proposal to PM Modi(PTI)

Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Sudip Bandyopadhyay said on July 25 that the people of West Bengal will never support the demand of incorporating northern parts of the state into the North East.

The TMC leader was referring to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to incorporate northern parts of the West Bengal state into the North East because the two regions have ‘many similarities.’

Also Read | Separate state for north Bengal? State govt to bring motion opposing demand

“Bengal will never be divided. Sukanta Majumdar has raised the demand for North Bengal, but he needs to remember that the people of Bengal will never support such demands. If he keeps talking like this, just like CPI(M) and Congress were reduced to zero, BJP will also be reduced to zero in 2026,” Bandyopadhyay told news agency ANI.

Majumdar, the BJP chief of West Bengal, said in a video on July 24 that he had met with the prime minister and handed over a presentation highlighting the similarities between North Bengal and North East states.

“I requested him to incorporate north Bengal, a part of West Bengal, into the North East [region],” Mazumdar is heard as saying in the video.

Also Read | Supreme Court upholds West Bengal’s suit against Centre on CBI FIRs

Majumdar is a Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat seat in northern West Bengal. In the video, he said the prime minister would decide on the proposal. “If North Bengal is incorporated into the North East, it will benefit from the Union government schemes,” he said.

The BJP has a significant presence in northern West Bengal. In the 2024 general election, it won five out of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the region. Earlier too, some groups have long demanded statehood for northern areas of West Bengal. In 2021, John Barla, the then BJP MP from northern Bengal’s Alipurduar constituency had also sought statehood for the region.

(With agency inputs)

 

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 02:51 PM IST
HomePoliticsNews‘Bengal will never be divided,’ says TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay over BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar’s bifurcation proposal

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    175.55
    02:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    6.8 (4.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    299.20
    02:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    -0.95 (-0.32%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    324.30
    02:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    9.3 (2.95%)

    NTPC

    392.65
    02:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    0.1 (0.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Data Patterns India

    3,390.05
    02:51 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    305.7 (9.91%)

    Jyothy Labs

    553.05
    02:51 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    45.1 (8.88%)

    Tata Motors DVR

    745.50
    02:51 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    44 (6.27%)

    Tata Motors

    1,088.25
    02:51 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    60.6 (5.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.00-117.00
      Chennai
      70,534.00-182.00
      Delhi
      70,672.00-44.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.00-44.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue