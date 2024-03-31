‘Women should be limited to kitchen,’ Cong MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa's sexist remark for BJP nominee draws criticism
The Congress Party in Karnataka guarantees women-centric schemes like Gruhalakshmi, Shakti, Gruhajyothi, Anna Bhagya, and Akka Cafe. Davangere MLA made sexist remarks against BJP candidate Gayathri, drawing criticism.
Davangere South MLA and educationist Shamanur Shivashankarappa has sparked controversy with a sexist remark directed at the BJP's candidate from the constituency, Gayathri Siddeshwara.
