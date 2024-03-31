Davangere South MLA and educationist Shamanur Shivashankarappa has sparked controversy with a sexist remark directed at the BJP's candidate from the constituency, Gayathri Siddeshwara.

He stated that she is only “fit to cook," implying that her abilities are limited to domestic tasks.

The 92-year-old MLA went on to make additional derogatory comments, suggesting that Gayathri "cannot even speak properly" and should familiarize herself with her constituency before seeking votes.

Shivashankarappa's comments drew severe criticism from various quarters.

Former World No. 1 badminton player Saina Nehwal took to social media, to criticize the remark made against women by the Congress MLA, and stated that such remarks are an insult to “Nari Shakti," which is “really upsetting".

She wrote, "Woman should be restricted to the kitchen"- This is what a top Karnataka leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa ji has said. This sexist jibe at @bjp4india candidate from Davanagere Gayathri Siddeshwara ji is least expected from a party that says Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon."

Saina, who became a member of the BJP in 2020, questioned what the Congress party would have expected her to do when she achieved international medals for India in sports.

Nehwal added, “When I won medals for Bharat on the play field what would the congress party have preferred I should have done? Why say like that when all the girls and women dream of achieving big in any field they like ….On one hand we are doing Nari Shakti ko Vandan. The Women’s Reservation Bill has been passed under the leadership of our PM Modi sir and on the other hand."

As reported by PTI, Shivashankarappa made these remarks while addressing Congress workers at Bunts Bhavan, where he said, “She can't even speak properly. She is fit to cook food at home. Let her understand the problems of Davangere before seeking public support in the Lok Sabha polls."

"She is asking voters to back the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls so that she can present the lotus to Modi," the elderly politician of the grand old party said.

He added that “sending the lotus to Modi does not develop Davangere", and that development works must happen first.

Gayathri expressed her distress over Shivashankarappa's remark, stating that it appears “Ajja" (elderly person) is not aware that women are excelling in every sector today. “Shamanur Shivashankarappa has insulted women with his remarks. Are we confined only to the kitchen?" she asked.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given importance to women empowerment. But these people keep insulting women," she remarked.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shaina Chudasama Munot alleged, “Whether it is S Shivashankarappa or Congress, they are all anti-women. Indian women are worthy to be scientists, pilots, etc. However, they are typecasting women."

She asked, “(When) Congress runs campaigns like 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon', why Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi are silent now?"

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress state president D K Shivakumar condemned Shivashankarappa’s statement saying ‘Hennu Samsaarada Kannu’ (women are eyes of the world).

In a post of ‘X’, he said, “I strongly condemn any statement that remotely reeks of sexism and misogyny, coming from anyone."

Congress Party's women-centric guarantees in Karnataka - Gruhalakshmi, Shakti, Gruhajyothi and Anna Bhagya, alongside Akka Cafe scheme which was announced in the recent budget session, are testament to the party’s ideology that it honour women as an empowered embodiment of progress and prosperity.

"Both my party and I, we strongly believe and support women as equal partners in the progress of the country, and no regressive statement can ever change that!" he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

