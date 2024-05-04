Bengaluru court rejects Prajwal Revanna's anticipatory bail plea in 'sexual abuse' case
A court in Bengaluru on Saturday dismissed the anticipatory bail application moved by JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in the ‘sexual abuse’ case. The bail plea came amid reports that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is mulling over to issue a "Blue Corner Notice" against the JD(S) Hassan MP, who left the country after thousands of his videos went viral on the internet, where he can be seen harassing women.