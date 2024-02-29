Bengaluru news: Ruckus in Karnataka Assemly after BJP MLAs demand action on alleged 'Pro-Pak slogan' incident
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain dismissed the BJP's allegation that his supporters raised pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Soudha
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge also refuted the claims and said it's audible that the supporters were chanting ‘Naseer Hussain and Syed Sahab Zindabad’
In the Karnataka Assembly, ruckus ensued as lawmakers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised a slogan against the ruling Siddaramaiah government over an alleged video of pro-Pakistan slogans by the supporters of Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain.
According to Hussain, the supporters were chanting, "Naseer Sahab Zindabad, Naseer Khan Zindabad, Naseer Khan Zindabad".
"Had I heard that, I would have sent him to jail. I come from a freedom fighter's family. I represent a party that has fought and brought freedom to this country," Hussain added.
He said that he does not need lessons in nationalism and patriotism from anyone.
The Congress MP suspected that the video shared by the BJP could be doctored. "Anything can happen today and this is the favorite slogan for the BJP. If this is a doctored video, the person who is responsible and the people who are circulating this should be taken to task and action should be taken against them," he said.
Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge also refuted the claims and said it's audible that the supporters were chanting "Naseer Hussain and Syed Sahab Zindabad".
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!