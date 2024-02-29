In the Karnataka Assembly, ruckus ensued as lawmakers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised a slogan against the ruling Siddaramaiah government over an alleged video of pro-Pakistan slogans by the supporters of Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, demanded the arrest of the person who raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Byadagi Police said they detained Mohmad Shafi Nashipudi, a trader and supporter of Syed Naseer Hussain, and added, " We collected his voice sample and took him to analyse the voice in the alleged pro-Pakistan slogan video. He was present in Vidhana Soudha with Syed Nasser Hussain in the celebration after the Rajya Sabha election victory".

Karnataka CM promises action if allegations of pro-Pakistan slogans found true

Yesterday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said there were no pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Souda and added that the police would take stringent action if there were any slogans.

"We have instructed the police to carry out a thorough investigation and take action against the culprits. If there is a conspiracy to spread lies, strict action will be initiated," he said.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain dismissed the BJP's allegation that his supporters raised pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Soudha.

Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP wins big in UP, Himachal; Congress bags Karnataka

"I can understand the frustration of the BJP. They have lost badly despite both parties (BJP-JDS) coming together and trying every trick in the book to get an extra Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka," Hussain said.