In the Karnataka Assembly, ruckus ensued as lawmakers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised a slogan against the ruling Siddaramaiah government over an alleged video of pro-Pakistan slogans by the supporters of Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, demanded the arrest of the person who raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Byadagi Police said they detained Mohmad Shafi Nashipudi, a trader and supporter of Syed Naseer Hussain, and added, " We collected his voice sample and took him to analyse the voice in the alleged pro-Pakistan slogan video. He was present in Vidhana Soudha with Syed Nasser Hussain in the celebration after the Rajya Sabha election victory".

Yesterday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said there were no pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Souda and added that the police would take stringent action if there were any slogans.

"We have instructed the police to carry out a thorough investigation and take action against the culprits. If there is a conspiracy to spread lies, strict action will be initiated," he said.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain dismissed the BJP's allegation that his supporters raised pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Soudha.

"I can understand the frustration of the BJP. They have lost badly despite both parties (BJP-JDS) coming together and trying every trick in the book to get an extra Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka," Hussain said.

According to Hussain, the supporters were chanting, "Naseer Sahab Zindabad, Naseer Khan Zindabad, Naseer Khan Zindabad".

"Had I heard that, I would have sent him to jail. I come from a freedom fighter's family. I represent a party that has fought and brought freedom to this country," Hussain added.

He said that he does not need lessons in nationalism and patriotism from anyone.

The Congress MP suspected that the video shared by the BJP could be doctored. "Anything can happen today and this is the favorite slogan for the BJP. If this is a doctored video, the person who is responsible and the people who are circulating this should be taken to task and action should be taken against them," he said.

Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge also refuted the claims and said it's audible that the supporters were chanting "Naseer Hussain and Syed Sahab Zindabad".

