Bengaluru News: CM Shivakumar allocates Karnataka cabinet portfolios to ministers – Full list here

Bengaluru News: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has allocated portfolios to the 13-member Cabinet sworn in on 3 June. The chief minister has retained the finance and personnel departments with himself and assigned other key ministries to his senior colleagues.

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According to the portfolio allocation notified by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Shivakumar will hold the finance and the department of personnel and administrative reforms, in addition to all other unallocated portfolios.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has been entrusted with the revenue department along with youth empowerment and sports. Priyank Kharge has been allotted home, besides retaining the information technology and biotechnology department he handled in the previous Siddaramaiah government.

Among the ministers who retained portfolios held in the earlier Siddaramaiah Cabinet, KJ George continued with the energy department and was additionally assigned tourism. MB Patil retained the large and medium industries portfolio.

Satish Jarkiholi continued as public works minister, KH Muniyappa retained the food and civil supplies portfolio, and Sharan Prakash Patil continued to hold the medical education portfolio.

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Krishna Byre Gowda has been assigned Bengaluru urban development under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), while senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy has been allotted the major and medium portfolio.

Bairathi Suresh will head the transport department, and UT Khader has been allotted health. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, an MLC, got urban development, while Eshwar Khandre was allotted rural development.

Khader had served as the health minister during the previous Siddaramaiah regime from 2013 to 2018. He was also the speaker of the Karnataka Assembly from 2023 to May 2026.

Yathindra's portfolio includes the urban water supply and drainage board, the urban infrastructure development and finance corporation, all urban development authorities and local planning authorities, excluding the BDA, BMRDA and GBA commissionerate of town and country planning.

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Earlier on Thursday, Shivakumar said he followed all the instructions issued by the Congress leadership in finalising the distribution of departments.

Here is the complete list of portfolios allocated DK Shivakumar (Chief Minister): Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Dept of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence and all unallocated portfolios . Dr G Parameshwara (Deputy Chief Minister): Revenue, Sports . KH Muniyappa (Cabinet Minister): Food & Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs . KJ George (Cabinet Minister): Energy, Tourism . MB Patil (Cabinet Minister): Large & Medium Industries, Infrastructure Development . Ramalinga Reddy (Cabinet Minister): Major & Medium Irrigation . Sathish Jarakiholi (Cabinet Minister): Public Works . Krishna Byregowda (Cabinet Minister): Greater Bengaluru Development, including Greater Bengaluru Authority, Bengaluru North City Corporation, Bengaluru South City Corporation, Bengaluru East City Corporation, Bengaluru West City Corporation, Bengaluru Central City Corporation, BWSSB, BMRCL . Priyank Kharge (Cabinet Minister): Home (excluding intelligence), IT & BT, E-Governance . UT Khader (Cabinet Minister): Health & Family Welfare . Eshwar Khandre (Cabinet Minister): Rural Development & Panchayat Raj . Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah (Cabinet Minister): Urban Development, including Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, KUIDFC, all Urban Development Authorities and Local Planning Authorities, excluding BDA, BMRDA, GBA Commissionerate of Town & Country Planning . Byrathi Suresh (Cabinet Minister): Transport . Sharan Prakash Patil (Cabinet Minister): Medical Education & Skill Development Dissatisfaction among some ministers Congress sources said the portfolio allocation was delayed due to dissatisfaction among some ministers over the departments offered to them.

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Sources indicated that Ramalinga Reddy, the MLA from Bengaluru's BTM Layout constituency, had been aspiring for the Bengaluru development portfolio. It is learnt that Shivakumar was keen on assigning the department to Krishna Byre Gowda, the MLA from Byatarayanapura.

Reddy reportedly reminded Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah of an assurance made in 2023 that he would be considered for the portfolio during a future Cabinet reshuffle.

Congress sources said the senior leader openly expressed his displeasure over the issue.

Also Read | 13 ministers take oath with DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru today: Full list here

Shivakumar said Rahul Gandhi would visit Bengaluru for the filing of Rajya Sabha nomination papers by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

He also said that four candidates for the Legislative Council would file their nominations on Friday, while the party would announce the name of the fifth candidate after consultations.

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Meanwhile, Shivakumar said Rahul Gandhi would visit Bengaluru for the filing of Rajya Sabha nomination papers by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The sources also indicated that a second phase of Cabinet expansion could take place on 10 June, though the Congress leadership has yet to officially confirm any schedule.

(With PTI inputs)