Posters targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were seen in Bengaluru as the opposition parties gather in Karnataka's capital for 2-day joint meetings to chalk out strategy for the 2024 general election. Kumar is among the list of leaders who are in Bengaluru for the Opposition meeting. The anti-Nitish Kumar posters were put up at Bengaluru's Chalukya Circle, Windsor Manor Bridge, and on the Airport road near Hebbal. The posters read, “The unstable prime ministerial candidate" with Nitish Kumar's photos on them. However, the police personnel have removed posters targeting Kumar.

Bengaluru Opposition Meet: Day 2

A group of 26 anti-BJP parties will begin crucial deliberation on Day 2 of the Opposition meeting today.

As per the media reports, the opposition parties are likely to finalise the name of their alliance during the deliberations today and issue a joint declaration and finalise a committee for the functioning of the grouping.

They will also announce two sub-committees – one for finalising the common minimum programme along with communication points and the other for chalking out a joint opposition programme of events, rallies, and conventions.

In today's meeting, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will also be present. Pawar was the only leader among the invitees who were not present at the meeting at the Taj West End Hotel on Monday due to the monsoon legislative session of the Maharashtra assembly. Pawar will be accompanied by daughter Supriya Sule.

Other key leaders who showed their presence in the meeting included Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers M K Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren, and RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT), Farooq Abdullah (NC), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M), D Raja (CPI), Jayant Chaudhary (RLD) and MDMK MP Vaiko.

Yesterday, the Congress and other parties asserted that their meeting was setting the narrative and would be a "game changer" for the Indian political scenario.

They took a swipe at the BJP, saying those who used to talk of defeating the opposition parties alone are now making attempts to breathe new life into the NDA.

The total strength of the opposition parties attending this meeting is around 150 in Lok Sabha.

