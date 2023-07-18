Posters targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were seen in Bengaluru as the opposition parties gather in Karnataka's capital for 2-day joint meetings to chalk out strategy for the 2024 general election. Kumar is among the list of leaders who are in Bengaluru for the Opposition meeting. The anti-Nitish Kumar posters were put up at Bengaluru's Chalukya Circle, Windsor Manor Bridge, and on the Airport road near Hebbal. The posters read, “The unstable prime ministerial candidate" with Nitish Kumar's photos on them.

