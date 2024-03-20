Rameswaram cafe blast: DMK files complaint against Shobha Karandlaje for 'person from Tamil Nadu plants bomb' remark
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday filed a complaint against Shobha Karandlaje with EC over her 'Rameshwaram blast' remarks on Tamils
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday filed a complaint against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje with the Election Commission of India over her remark against Tamils. In her recent statement, Karandlaje alleged that the suspect involved in the March 1 blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe was from Tamil Nadu.