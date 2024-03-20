Active Stocks
Rameswaram cafe blast: DMK files complaint against Shobha Karandlaje for 'person from Tamil Nadu plants bomb' remark
Rameswaram cafe blast: DMK files complaint against Shobha Karandlaje for 'person from Tamil Nadu plants bomb' remark

Livemint

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday filed a complaint against Shobha Karandlaje with EC over her 'Rameshwaram blast' remarks on Tamils

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje faced severe backlash for her remark alleging that people from Tamil Nadu come and plant bomb referring to the bomb blast at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1. (ANI)Premium
Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje faced severe backlash for her remark alleging that people from Tamil Nadu come and plant bomb referring to the bomb blast at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1. (ANI)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday filed a complaint against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje with the Election Commission of India over her remark against Tamils. In her recent statement, Karandlaje alleged that the suspect involved in the March 1 blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe was from Tamil Nadu.

The Union Minister faced severe backlash for her remark. To pacify the controversy around her Tamil Nadu remark, Shobha Karandlaje apologized and took to her social media account, saying, "To my Tamil brothers & sisters, I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologize. My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest, linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. To anyone from Tamil Nadu effected, From the depths of my heart, I ask your forgiveness. Furthermore, I retract my previous comments."

(More to come)

Published: 20 Mar 2024, 02:54 PM IST
