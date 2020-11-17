Bengaluru riots: Former Mayor Sampath Raj arrested

Former Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj, an accused in connection with the Bengaluru riots that engulfed the city on the night of 11 August leaving four people dead, was arrested, police said on Tuesday. He had escaped from a private hospital where he was admitted for covid-19 treatment.

Raj, a Congress councillor from D.J. Hall, served as the Mayor of Bengaluru from September 2017 for a period of one year.

Raj, a Congress councillor from D.J. Hall, served as the Mayor of Bengaluru from September 2017 for a period of one year.

He was among several others who were wanted in connection with the case related to the violence that broke out in the Bengaluru on 11 August, when a large group of people gathered outside D.J. Halli police station after the relative of the local legislator (Akhanda Srinivas Murthy) posted a communally provocative post on Facebook.

While the police tried to calm tempers by arresting the accused, a mob of at least a 1000 people went on a rampage, burning cars, destroying property, attacking the law enforcement personnel and even attempted to set two police stations on fire.

The incident led to mudslinging between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and its principal opposition, the Congress. Raj and a few of his aides allegedly hatched a conspiracy to attack Murthy, a popular Congress legislator of the constituency.

Raj and a few of his aides, including another corporator, were absconding after the police started to piece back the conspiracy that led to the flaring of the riots and a targeted attack on the local Congress legislator.