Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya booked for seeking 'votes on ground of religion'
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tejasvi Surya is in fray from Karnataka's Bengaluru South constituencies as a BJP candidate. He is contesting against Congress' Soumya Reddy.
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya was booked on Friday "for posting a video in X handle and soliciting votes on the ground of religion," Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer said.
