Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya was booked on Friday "for posting a video in X handle and soliciting votes on the ground of religion," Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer said.

The case was filed against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate under Section 123(3) (corrupt practices). It was registered with Jayanagar police station in Bengaluru.

The Chief Electoral Officer posted in X, “Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and Candidate of Bengaluru South PC on 25.04.24 at Jayanagar PS u/s 123(3) for posting a video in X handle and soliciting votes on the ground of religion."

Section 123(3) of the Representation of the People Act (RPA) prohibits candidates or their agents from appealing to voters based on factors like religion, race, caste, community, or language, or using religious or national symbols to influence election outcomes.

Meanwhile, Vasanth Kumar, advocate and BJP legal cell Convenor said that five complaints were lodged with the Election Commission on Friday.

"Today, five complaints were lodged with the Election Commission. One is canvassing and speaking to workers by CM Siddaramaiah inside a polling booth in Mysuru...another complaint is in a polling booth in Kolar constituency, one ex-councillor Venkatesh is distributing cash to voters, another complaint is AICC Youth President Srinivas is protesting...today is polling day so he is violating Model Code of Conduct," Vasanth Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying.

The voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 took place on Friday. As many as 88 constituencies in 13 states and union territories went to polls in the second phase.

The voting in Karnataka was held on 14 seats in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. BJP candidate from Bengaluru South constituency, Tejasvi Surya, cast his vote in Bengaluru and predicted that the Congress party may not win more than 30 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Surya is in fray from the Bengaluru South constituencies as a BJP candidate. He is contesting against Congress' Soumya Reddy.

