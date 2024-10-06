Politics
Govt plans crackdown to ensure fair pricing in besan market
Summary
- Manufacturers are using cheap yellow pea to make besan but charging far higher prices, as if it were made from premium chana dal or Bengal gram
New Delhi: Indian gram flour (besan) manufacturers are using cheap yellow pea to make besan but charging far higher prices, as if it were made from premium chana dal or Bengal gram, two people aware of the matter said.
