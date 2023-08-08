As the no confidence motion debate continues at Lok Sabha, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey took a dig at senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi alleging that the No Trust Motion was brought against the PM Modi government for two apparent reason - bete ko set karna hai aur Damad ko bhent karna hai (To see her son settled and to present her son-in-law)

Dubey said during the debate, "This No Confidence Motion has been brought. Why has this been brought? Sonia ji (Gandhi) is sitting here...I think she has to do two things - Bete ko set karna hai aur Damad ko bhent karna hai...That is the base of this Motion."

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi on the Savarkar issue , Dubey said, “The Congress leader says ‘I am not Savarkar’, but the things is you can never be Savakar…"

Speaking on Supreme Court restoring Gandhi's MP status, he adds, “The Supreme Court has not given a judgement. It has given a stay order.. "

Nishikant Dubey to lead BJP on no-confidence debate

The Narendra Modi-led NDA Government is currently facing a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. The no-confidence motion was moved by the opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Nishikant Dubey opened the debate for BJP.

According to sources, a time of 12 hours has been fixed for the discussion. The ruling BJP will get around seven hours to partake in the discussion and around one hour 15 minutes has been allotted for the Congress party.

YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, BSP, BRS and LJP have been given a total of 2 hours, which has been divided according to the number of party's MPs in the House. A time limit of 1 hour 10 minutes has been allotted for other parties and independent MPs.

The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government is likely to take place on August 8 and 9 in the Lok Sabha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply on August 10.

Opposition members have been seeking discussion under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

(With agency inputs)