'Bete ko set karna hai, damad ko bhent': BJP MP takes jibe at Sonia Gandhi for bringing no-confidence motion
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accuses Sonia Gandhi of bringing no-confidence motion to settle her son and son-in-law.
As the no confidence motion debate continues at Lok Sabha, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey took a dig at senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi alleging that the No Trust Motion was brought against the PM Modi government for two apparent reason - bete ko set karna hai aur Damad ko bhent karna hai (To see her son settled and to present her son-in-law)