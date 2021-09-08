Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bhabanipur bypoll: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to file nomination on Friday

Bhabanipur bypoll: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to file nomination on Friday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
1 min read . 05:38 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of using central agencies to target her party leaders pursuing its vendetta politics, as soon as the assembly by-poll dates were announced

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will file her nomination for the Bhabanipur bypoll on Friday. “I will file my nomination for Bhabanipur Assembly by-election on 10 September," CM Banerjee said.

The TMC supremo, who started her campaign for the bypoll today, accused the BJP of using central agencies to target her party leaders pursuing its vendetta politics, as soon as the assembly by-poll dates were announced.

She also alleged that the saffron party is targeting party general secretary and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee for political reasons, claiming there is no valid case against him.

“We only know how we fought against all odds to win the assembly polls. The BJP brought in goons from other states during the assembly elections. I had to contest this by-poll as a conspiracy was hatched against me (in Nandigram)," Banerjee said while addressing a workers' meet in Kolkata.

Cong to not field candidate against Banerjee in Bhabanipur bypoll

Congress Bengal unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that the party will not field its candidate in the Bhabanipur bypoll against CM Banerjee.

Last week, the Election Commission of India has announced to hold by-elections to three assembly seats--Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj --in West Bengal on 30 September.

The bypoll is crucial for CM Banerjee to win if she wants to remain the chief minister of the state.

In the state Assembly elections held earlier this year, CM Banerjee suffered defeat at the hands of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram assembly constituency.

The BJP, which emerged as the main Opposition party in West Bengal after the Assembly polls, is yet to announce its candidate against Banerjee.

The TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. The BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats.

