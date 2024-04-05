Bhagat Singh's kin slams AAP over Arvind Kejriwal's jailed photo: 'Would ask party to refrain...'
The wall at Delhi CM's office, where Sunita Kejriwal was reading out the message, had a picture of the Arvind Kejriwal in jail, in between the pictures of Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar.
"I felt awful," said the grandnephew of Bhagat Singh, Yadvinder Sandhu, on Friday as the controversy over picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind bars surfaced along with that of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar raged.
