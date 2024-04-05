The wall at Delhi CM's office, where Sunita Kejriwal was reading out the message, had a picture of the Arvind Kejriwal in jail, in between the pictures of Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar.

"I felt awful," said the grandnephew of Bhagat Singh, Yadvinder Sandhu, on Friday as the controversy over picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind bars surfaced along with that of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar raged.

In a video message, Sandhu asked the Aam Aadmi Party to refrain from attempts of comparing Kejriwal with the legends.

"This morning, a video of Sunita Kejriwal (wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) came in which a photo of Arvind Kejriwal was put on the wall along with Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I felt awful after watching this. An attempt was made to compare him with the legends, I would ask the Aam Aadmi Party to refrain from such activities," he said.

The photo of the jailed CM behind bars first appeared first on Thursday when his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, read his message.

The wall at CM's office, where Sunita was reading out the message, had a picture of the Kejriwal in jail, in between the pictures of Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar.

The move was also criticized by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju as he defended Sandhu's sentiments over the photo.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rijiju said, "I share the anger and sentiment of Yadvinder Singh Sandhu, grandson of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. How can Arvind Kejriwal Ji compare himself with the great freedom fighter? Shaheed Bhagat Singh fought for India whereas Kejriwal is openly supporting all Anti-India Forces!"

However, Bhagat Singh's nephew Jagmohan Singh said that it did not make any difference to him.

"If he (Arvind Kejriwal) puts his photo with them (BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh), the people will ask him about what he did to take forward their ideals, but I believe that the biggest attack on their ideals is being done by the present government," Singh told ANI.

He also said that the AAP wants to remove opposition by dividing the people based on several things.

"It does not make any difference to me, who takes photos with whom. My only concerns are to take forward the values of the fundamental rights," he added.

Defending the move, AAP leader Sanjay Singh asked "what is the issue" with putting a picture with Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar.

“Arvind Kejriwal is the party convener. What is the problem if his photo is there with Bhagat Singh or Ambedkar," he asked.

The AAP leader said that the party is only trying to follow their footsteps, and not saying that they are equals.

"People take selfies with the statues of Bhagat Singh, Netaji, and Ambedkar. Even in election campaigns, politicians post photos with such legends," he said.

