‘Bhagwant Mann must resign’: BJP slams Punjab CM over ‘One Nation, One Husband’ comment on Operation Sindoor

Amid a controversy triggered by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s comment on the ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Tuesday that he must resign and apologise.

While addressing a news conference recently, Mann referred to reports that the BJP would distribute Sindoor in households, saying: "Will you wear sindoor in Modi's name?" Is this "One Nation, One Husband" scheme?"

Condemning Mann’s comments, BJP’s Punjab spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal said on social media platform X: "Bhagwant Mann crosses all limits! Mocking Operation Sindoor, he shamelessly asks: "Will you wear sindoor in Modi's name? Is this One Nation, One Husband?"

The Operation Sindoor was a response to terrorists killing Hindus after checking their religion, with sindoor being a marker used to identify women, Baliawal also said.

Accusing Mann of having "zero sensitivity", the BJP spokesperson criticised him for mocking the Indian Army, insulting Veer Naris, and turning sacred symbols into jokes.

Mann has zero sensitivity, says BJP "Let's set the record straight: There is NO BJP activity sending sindoor to every household. The name Operation Sindoor was used because terrorists were killing Hindus after checking their religion -- sindoor was a marker they used to identify women. This operation was about terrorism, martyrdom, and the protection of Indian lives, but how would Bhagwant Mann, a man with zero sensitivity, understand that? A man who mocks the Indian Army, Insults Veer Naris, turns every sacred symbol into a joke. Such a person will never understand the value of sindoor, which carries sacrifice, love, and devotion," the post read.

"Bhagwant Mann must resign immediately and apologise to the entire nation," the BJP spokesperson further said.

On May 7, India had launched the ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed.

Indian armed forces had targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.