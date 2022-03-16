Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab's first non-Congress,non-Akali CM

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress had won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. Mann in a tweet in Punjabi said, “The golden rays of sun have brought a new dawn today. To fulfil the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb (B R Ambedkar), entire Punjab will take oath today at Khatkar Kalan."