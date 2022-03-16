Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Politics / News /  Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab's first non-Congress,non-Akali CM

Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab's first non-Congress,non-Akali CM

Bhagwant Mann takes oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab in Khatkar Kalan.
1 min read . 01:30 PM IST Livemint

  • The 48-year-old Mann had invited the people of the state to attend his swearing-in ceremony, saying the three crore people of Punjab will also take oath with him

Bhagwant Mann from Aam Aadmi Party today became the first Chief Minister of Punjab to be sworn from a non-Congress and non-Congress party. Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as state's Chief Minister at Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh's ancestral village, in the presence of the party convenor Arvind Kejriwal.Bhagwant Mann was administered the oath by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress had won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. Mann in a tweet in Punjabi said, “The golden rays of sun have brought a new dawn today. To fulfil the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb (B R Ambedkar), entire Punjab will take oath today at Khatkar Kalan."

The CM-designate in a video message released earlier invited the people of the state for his oath-taking ceremony, urging men to wear (yellow)' turbans and women yellow 'dupatta (stole)' for the ceremony.

Besides newly-elected AAP MLAs, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and other leaders wearing yellow turbans took part in the ceremony.

The 48-year-old Mann had invited the people of the state to attend his swearing-in ceremony, saying the three crore people of Punjab will also take oath with him.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the ceremony and several senior officials, including inspector general and senior superintendents of police, have been deputed for the event.

Around 8,000 to 10,000 security personnel have been deployed for the event, said the officials.

