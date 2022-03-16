Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab's first non-Congress,non-Akali CM

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 48-year-old Mann had invited the people of the state to attend his swearing-in ceremony, saying the three crore people of Punjab will also take oath with him
Bhagwant Mann from Aam Aadmi Party today became the first Chief Minister of Punjab to be sworn from a non-Congress and non-Congress party. Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as state's Chief Minister at Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh's ancestral village, in the presence of the party convenor Arvind Kejriwal.Bhagwant Mann was administered the oath by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress had won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. Mann in a tweet in Punjabi said, “The golden rays of sun have brought a new dawn today. To fulfil the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb (B R Ambedkar), entire Punjab will take oath today at Khatkar Kalan."
The CM-designate in a video message released earlier invited the people of the state for his oath-taking ceremony, urging men to wear (yellow)' turbans and women yellow 'dupatta (stole)' for the ceremony.
Besides newly-elected AAP MLAs, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and other leaders wearing yellow turbans took part in the ceremony.
Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the ceremony and several senior officials, including inspector general and senior superintendents of police, have been deputed for the event.