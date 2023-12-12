Bhajanlal Sharma named Rajasthan CM: All you need to know about the first-time BJP MLA backed by Vasundhara Raje
The surprise choice was announced after the newly elected BJP MLAs met in Jaipur and elected MLA Bhajanlal Sharma from Sanganer as the legislature party leader.
First-time member of the state Legislative Assembly, and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhajanlal Sharma was declared as the new chief minister of Rajasthan. The saffron party on Tuesday picked the first-time MLA from Sanganer as the new chief minister, ending days of speculation that followed its victory in the assembly polls.