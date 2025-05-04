‘Bhajpa raaj mein hasna mana hai’ : Akhilesh Yadav drops comedy bomb on World Laughter Day

Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at BJP: Political leaders of different parties often trade barbs with each other over a variety of issues plaguing the nation. On Sunday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav did not specify any issue in particular, but simply took a swipe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the occasion of World Laughter Day.

World Laughter Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of May, which is May 4 this year.

'kyunki Bhajpa raaj mein…' Taking to social media platform X, Yadav posted: "'Vishva Haasya Divas' par danda tana hai, kyunki Bhajpa raaj mein hasna mana hai. (The stick is on ‘World Humour Day’ Because laughing is prohibited in BJP rule)"

Akhilesh Yadav also issued a warning for the public: "Warning: Laugh at your own risk, the government takes no responsibility.”

Akhilesh Yadav's swipe and the comedy crackdown The SP chief's quip comes amid a comedy crackdown targeting stand-up comedians for their content, as a wave of headline-grabbing cases put stand-up comedians like Kunal Kamra among others in the legal hot seat for their satire.

Amid the current scenario, where its laughter versus law, and comedy stages are getting stormed – it might also be interesting to note that India's World Press Freedom ranking has fallen to 151 in 2025 – highlighting how free speech is sparring with political thin skins.

Kunal Kamra controversy In March 2025, Kunal Kamra cracked a joke, and the Shiv Sena cracked Mumbai's Habitat studio, where the joke was made.

Warning: Laugh at your own risk, the government takes no responsibility.

Kamra turned up the heat at Mumbai’s Habitat Comedy Club, remixing a beloved Hindi tune to call Maharashtra’s Deputy CM, Eknath Shinde, a “gaddar” (traitor)—referring to Shinde’s 2022 defection that split the Shiv Sena in two.