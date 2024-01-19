FIR against Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for route deviation in Assam
Assam Police files FIR against Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' for alleged deviation from approved route in Jorhat town.
An FIR has been lodged against the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and its chief organizer KB Byju for reportedly straying from the approved route within Jorhat town, Assam, on Thursday, PTI reported citing police sources.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi in a post on X said, “The Chief Minister of Assam is the most corrupt Chief Minister of India, whose only work is to loot public money under the guise of hatred."
The Assam segment of the march is scheduled to persist until January 25, covering a distance of 833 km across 17 districts. The Yatra, under the leadership of the Congress MP, began its journey from Manipur on January 14 and is slated to conclude on March 20 in Mumbai.
Also Read: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: ‘Northeast is as important as…’, Rahul Gandhi sends message to Nagaland
The overall plan envisions the Yatra traversing a total of 6,713 km over 67 days, encompassing 110 districts in 15 states.
(With inputs from PTI)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!