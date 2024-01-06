The Congress revealed the slogan and logo for its "Bharat Jodi Nyay Yatra" on Saturday. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the grand-old party shared the logo and captioned it with a slogan: "Where every mile is a fight for a better world...Nyay Ka Haq Milne Tak". Check out the logo below: In another tweet, the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi shared a video highlighting the issues related to farmers, unemployment, "rich-poor divide" and "injustice" in the country. ALSO READ: Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0: Rahul Gandhi to start Bharat Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai on January 14. Details here "We are coming again in this fight for justice against injustice. Taking along the love and prayers of crores of countrymen, to give a befitting reply to dictatorship and arrogance. Raise your voice for your rights, join us in this justice journey," the party tweeted. "This journey of justice continues, will continue...Till we get the right to justice," it added.

What's the aim of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra?

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said in a press conference on Saturday that the political party will talk about the "societal, economic and political" issues with the public through this 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

"We will take this opportunity to create public awareness on issues related to inflation, unemployment, farmers' issues, poor condition of labourers, the increasing gap between rich and poor and caste census," Kharge said.

He added, "During the yatra, Rahul ji will talk to various sections of the society and organizations and discuss solutions to their problems."