 Bharat Jodo Yatra faced problems in Assam, now in Bengal': Congress complains of hurdles in organising gatherings in WB
Business News/ Politics / News/  Bharat Jodo Yatra faced problems in Assam, now in Bengal': Congress complains of hurdles in organising gatherings in WB
Bharat Jodo Yatra faced problems in Assam, now in Bengal': Congress complains of hurdles in organising gatherings in WB

'Bharat Jodo Yatra faced problems in Assam, now in Bengal': Congress complains of hurdles in organising gatherings, meetings

A child holds a poster of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he sits with him during the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, on Wednesday. (AICC)Premium
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is facing hurdles in West Bengal, ruled by INDIA bloc member TMC. The Nyay Yatra is facing problems in getting permission to organise public meetings and other events in the state. 

"In some places, we are facing roadblocks as we are not getting permission to organise public meetings, citing exams. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has faced problems in the Northeast, including Assam, and now it is facing problems in TMC-ruled West Bengal as well," said West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday.

While speaking to the reporters in Siliguri, Chowdhury said that the Congress party was planning to organise public meetings in certain places, but it is facing challenges in getting permission due to school examinations.

Chowdhury also claimed that the party was hoping for some relaxation in some places  in the state, but the administration “is saying that they can't give it."

Rahul Gandhi's Yatra, initiated in Manipur on January 14, has now reached West Bengal after traversing through Assam. The journey, currently on a two-day hiatus, is scheduled to recommence on January 28.

Contrary to claims by the ruling Trinamool Congress, asserting the non-interference of political influences in West Bengal's administration, TMC MP Santanu Sen attributes the breakdown of the INDIA alliance in the state to Adhir Chowdhury. 

Additionally, Sen argues that opposition parties routinely organize events in the state without encountering any issues, suggesting that the administrative decisions may be influenced by the ongoing school board examinations.

Published: 26 Jan 2024, 03:54 PM IST
