Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will take a five-day break from February 26 to March 1 since the Congress leaders is scheduled to head to United Kingdom to deliver lectures at University of Cambridge and attend meetings in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders, was in Rajasthan's Dholpur on Sunday, a day before pausing the yatra for the five-day break.

“Last year, we took out the Bharat Jodo Yatra to unite the country, and this year, from east to west, this Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is being taken out to fight against the injustice happening to the people of this country," Rahul, said in his brief address at Dholpur.

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, who is a Visiting Fellow of the Cambridge Judge Business School delivered a lecture to students at the university on 'Learning to Listen in the 21st Century' in March last year.

“February 26th to March 1st will be break days to enable Rahul Gandhi to fulfil his long-standing commitment to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater Cambridge University (UK) on February 27th and February 28th and also to enable him to attend other important meetings in New Delhi," Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said

Rahul Gandhi was a student of Trinity College of University of Cambridge and was awarded the MPhil in Development Studies in 1995. His great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, was also a University of Cambridge alumnus and the Cambridge Judge Chair in Indian Business and Enterprise is named after him. Rahul's father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was also a Cambridge alumnus, a note on university website says.

After the five-day break the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to resume on March 2 again from Dholpur, Rajasthan. It will travel through Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Shajapur and Ujjain, among other districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on March 5. He had last had this darshan on November 29, 2022, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The east-to-west Manipur to Mumbai yatra, which entered Uttar Pradesh last week, is scheduled to traverse 6,700 kilometres through 15 states ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first leg of yatra was held from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir covering a journey of 4,080 kilometres over almost 150 days between September 2022 and January 2023.

(With agency inputs)

