Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra paused as Rahul Gandhi heads to UK for lectures at Cambridge
After the five-day break the yatra is scheduled to resume on March 2 again from Dholpur, Rajasthan. It will travel through Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Shajapur and Ujjain, among other districts in Madhya Pradesh.
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will take a five-day break from February 26 to March 1 since the Congress leaders is scheduled to head to United Kingdom to deliver lectures at University of Cambridge and attend meetings in New Delhi.
