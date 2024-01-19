On the sixth day of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, Rahul Gandhi crossed the Brahmaputra river by boat and proceeded towards Majuli, an island in Assam, on Friday. The party released an image capturing Rahul, accompanied by fellow Congress leaders and workers, navigating the Brahmaputra on a boat.

Meanwhile, Jorhat Police have filed a case against individuals linked to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra organized by the Congress, citing alleged deviations from the initially planned route, ANI reported citing officials.

Speaking to reporters, Jorhat Superintendent of Police Mohan Lal Meena said, “Taking suo motu cognisance, a case has been registered against a few people in connection with the Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra."

Speaking at a press conference in Jorhat on Thursday, Jairam Ramesh, Congress's general secretary in charge of Communications, alleged that the BJP government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state is actively working to undermine the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"We are in Assam till 25th January. The state government is making all efforts to ensure that Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a success here. Assam government is posing hurdles to the yatra, but we have faith that all sections of Assam, including youth and women, will listen to what Rahul Gandhi has to say," he said.

Rahul, too, hit out at the Himanta government claiming that the "most corrupt government" in the country was functioning in the state.

"Perhaps, the most corrupt government in India is in Assam. We will raise the issues of Assam during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," he said.

However, Himanta Biswa Sarma hit back at Congress leader saying, ‘most corrupt family of the country - Gandhi family of Congress.’

Later, the Assam CM reacted to the comments saying, “The Gandhi family is the most corrupt family in the country. This is not 'Nyay Yatra, it's 'Miya Yatra'. Wherever there are Muslims, they visit those places," Sarma was quoted as saying by PTI.